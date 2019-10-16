SAIL, Bhilai Recruitment 2019 for 296 posts, here's how you can apply

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Bhilai has invited applications for 296 posts of Operator cum Technician, Attendant, Pharmacist, Fireman cum Fire Engine Driver and other.

This is an opportunity for all the students who are graduate or may have an Engineering diploma B. Ss degree, ITI certificates/degree with 10th and 12th pass qualifications.

All the Interested candidates can apply for the following post the application Post will start from October 26, 2019 on the official website.

And will be available till November 15, 2019 The SAIL recruitment process involves online test, SKill test and Physical Ability Test. Applicants will be shortlisted based on the online test.

How to apply for SAIL job openings:

Go sailing careers page at www.sailcareers.com

Here there is an option 'Advertisement for the Post'

Click on it and read the advertisement properly

Click on the link Apply

Fill all the details