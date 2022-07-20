e-Paper Get App

RV University signs MoU with US institution Bryant University

RV University also recently signed three other MoUs’ for International collaborations with global universities focusing on academic and research initiatives for its students and faculty.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
RV UNIVERSITY

Bengaluru: A comprehensive agreement of partnership was signed between RV University in Bengaluru, which is just a year old, and Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island, a US state.

Dr. Madan Annavarjula, Dean of the College of Business at Bryant University, formalised this partnership. The MoU was signed by Professor (Dr.) YSR Murthy, Founding Vice Chancellor of RV University in the presence of Shri Nagaraj Devatha, Hon. Jt. secretary of Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust (RSST) and Dr. Dwarika Uniyal, Pro VC, RVU.

The Provost and Chief Academic Officer of Bryant University, Dr. Rupendra Paliwal brought the two universities together.

The partnership of RV University with Bryant University aims to facilitate student exchange programmes for research and academic study as well as the exchange of faculty and research scholars, with dual degrees, seminars, study abroad programmes, etc, also being looked at.

article-image
