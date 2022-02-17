Russia-Ukraine crisis: Indian students wants to be vacated, parents worried amid invasion fears

New Delhi: Around 20 medical students from Bareilly and Rampur district are stuck in Ukraine, following border tension with Russia. They want the government of India to evacuate them, according to family members.

There are currently around 50 students from Bareilly studying in Ukraine.

Subhan Ahmed from Rampur is pursuing his studies in medicine in Ukraine. His family belongs to Kheda Tanda under Azimnagar police station. Subhan's father, Jalees Ahmad, said, "My son is studying MBBS from National University in Uzhhorod. The students there have been asked to stay indoors. Flight services are demanding a much higher fare, which is difficult for us to afford. We had a word with Subhan over the phone."

Families of students who are in Ukraine appear worried about the safety of their children due to the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Akhilesh Rao, father of one such student studying in Ukraine, while speaking to ANI, said, "Many students of Indore district are studying in Ukraine. We want to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take necessary actions and help the students studying in Ukraine." Rao said that his son Pranay, 22, is studying at Ternopil National Medical University in Ukraine for the last five years. "He is still going to college and attending classes normally. My son insists that the situation is normal there but with all the news that we watch here, we are panicking," said Rao.

Another student, Harsh's parent said that he had told them that he was in touch with the Indian embassy there.

Ukrainian colleges, hosts a large number of Indian students who are studying medicine and also enrolled in other courses.

Families of the students have also appealed to the government of India and asked their children to be airlifted if the situation on the ground changes in Ukraine.

Indian Embassy in Ukraine had asked the citizens, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave Kyiv temporarily.

An advisory had also been issued on Tuesday by the government, requesting its nationals to keep the Embassy in Ukraine informed about the status of their presence to enable contact with them when required.

Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The United States and Ukraine accuse Russia of planning for an invasion. But Moscow continues to deny such claims and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 01:28 PM IST