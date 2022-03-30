RTE admission: Lottery round held, parents will be informed through SMS from April 4

The online lottery regarding Right to Education (RTE) admissions for the academic year 2022-23 was drawn on Wednesday at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Pune. It was held in the presence of the director of education (Primary) Dinkar Temkar and deputy director Rajesh Kshirsagar along with other officers, parent representatives. The draw was also streamed live on YouTube.

According to officials, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) will continue processing the online lottery procedure, which takes time, so parents will receive SMS messages beginning Monday, April 4 from 4 pm.

Officials have also stated that parents should not rely solely on SMS and should instead check the admission status on the ‘application-wise details’ option on the official RTE website.

Parents from across the state were also able to participate in the lottery procedure. Under RTE admission 2022, 25 per cent of seats in reputed private schools from primary sections to Class 8 are reserved. With the help of RTE, students in Maharashtra can get a quality education regardless of their financial situation.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 08:30 PM IST