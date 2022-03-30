e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Education / RTE 25% Admission Process: Parents can attend lottery online, check direct link here

RTE 25% Admission Process: Parents can attend lottery online, check direct link here

Under RTE admission 2022, 25% of seats are reserved under the Right to Education act from primary to 8th standard in reputed private schools. With the help of RTE, the students of Maharashtra can get quality education despite their financial status.

Chaitali Dharamshi | Updated on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 03:24 PM IST

RTE Admission process 2022-23 |

RTE Admission process 2022-23 |

Advertisement

The online lottery for RTE 25% admissions for the academic year 2022-23 will be drawn on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 4 pm at SCERT Pune. The draw will be broadcast live on YouTube.

Parents can attend the online lottery by visiting this link. Click here to view it live.

Under RTE admission 2022, 25% of seats are reserved under the Right to Education act from primary to 8th standard in reputed private schools. With the help of RTE, the students of Maharashtra can get quality education despite their financial status.

ALSO READ

RTE Admissions: Mumbai schools receive thrice number of applications over vacant seats RTE Admissions: Mumbai schools receive thrice number of applications over vacant seats
Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 03:24 PM IST