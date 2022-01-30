RTE 25% admission procedure to end by September 30, lottery to be drawn in single phase

The admissions for underprivileged students under the Right to Education Act of 2009 were expected to begin in February 2022 for the academic year 2022-23. However, school registrations and verification procedures are still underway, which may cause considerable delay to concerned parents. A lapse of some 10-15 days is expected. Under RTE, 25% of entry-level seats at approved private unaided schools are reserved for underprivileged and vulnerable children. Students from low-income families can enroll in these schools for free and education up to grade 8.



This year's RTE admissions have seen some significant changes. For the previous two academic years, RTE admissions were closed in January rather than September-October. Students were admitted late as a result of such delays they faced academic loss. To avoid this loss, the administration will finish the RTE 25 % admission procedure for this academic year by September 30, 2022. Parents are usually given a month to register before the administration begins the lottery and other procedures for the admissions.



Dinkar Temkar, Director of Primary Education, issued the directive, "After September 30, 2022, even if RTE 25% reserved seats remain vacant without admission, the process will be closed. These instructions should be strictly followed and implemented."



In the academic year 2022-23, a lottery for the admission process will be drawn in a single phase instead of three. A waiting list would be prepared for the remaining applicants. If students selected in the lottery round do not take their seats, those on the second waiting list will be offered. The mere presence of a student's name on a waiting list does not ensure admission.



All documents necessary for the admission of eligible students will be verified by a verification committee of 20 members chaired by the Group Education Officer. No documents will be checked at the school level.



Only nationalised bank passbooks would be accepted as residence proof this year, along with other documentation. The gas book will not be accepted as proof of residency.



Children who have already enrolled in a school under RTE 25% quota will be unable to reapply. If they are found to have re-entered by entering incorrect information on the admission form, their admission will be cancelled.



Parents are requested not to rely only on SMS responses but to also check the RTE portal regularly. According to the GR dated 21. 04. 2014, a grievance redressal center and a help center should be set up by an Education Officer at the district, taluka, or municipal level.

