RTE 25% Admission: Form filling date extended for parents till March 10

The online application for 25% of reserved seats in schools for underprivileged and economically weaker sections of society children had started on February 16, 2022. The whole admission procedure is supposed to end by September 30 by the Education Department.

Now, parents can fill out the admission form for the RTE 25% quota till March 10, 2022. The RTE application for admission can be filled from the official website https://student.maharashtra.gov.in/adm_portal/Users/rteindex

In the recent notification released by the Director of Primary Education, Dinkar Temkar said, " In some districts, Group Education Officers and Education officers(Primary) have been given an extension till March 10, 2022, to fill up the application for RTE 25% admission as there was a delay in completion of school registration."

According to the rule, non-government schools must reserve 25% of seats in entry-level classes for children from lower-income families and provide them with free education through the eighth grade.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 06:16 PM IST