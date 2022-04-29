RTE 25% admission date extended till May 10

Mumbai: The deadline to confirm and submit documents for admission under the Right to Education (RTE) has been extended again from April 29 to May 10, 2022, according to a circular released on Friday by the Director of Primary Education, Pune, Mr. Dinkar Temkar. The department has stated that this is the last time the admission date will be extended; there will be no further extensions.

In Mumbai, a total of 343 schools have registered for the RTE, including BMC and DYD schools. Parents of students who have been selected in the lottery round can approach the allotted schools with the required documents after getting it verified by the verification committee.

The online lottery of the RTE 25% admission process for the academic year 2022-23 was drawn on March 30, 2022, at Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training Pune. The selection and waiting list were announced on April 4 on the official RTE portal.

The RTE portal has released the selection list of 90688 students and the waiting list of 69859 students. In addition, 200 disabled students have been chosen.

Messages were sent to the parents of the children on the waiting and the selection list. Previously, the deadline for admission was April 20, but due to the demand of many parents and parent organisations, the deadline has been extended. To avoid student academic loss, the administration will finish the RTE 25 percent admission procedure for the current academic year by September 30, 2022.

RTE admissions reserves 25% of seats in recognised private schools from primary sections to Class 8. Students in Maharashtra can get a quality education regardless of their financial circumstances under RTE Quota.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 04:23 PM IST