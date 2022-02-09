RTE 25% admission- 2022-23; recent move on seat allocation cancelled

Mumbai: Various School Education organizations had voiced dissatisfaction with the number of admissions indicated by the Directorate of Primary Education about the admission procedure for 25% reserved seats under the Right to Education Act (RTE). As a result, the Directorate of Primary Education has cancelled the condition of 15 admissions.



Dinkar Temkar, Directorate of Primary Education, Pune issued a circular regarding this. "The RTE penetration capacity would be 25%, which equates to a maximum of 15, holding two parts of 30-30 is being cancelled as per the instruction." The education organizations had criticized the dwindling number of RTE admissions, as a result, Temkar has said that this condition has been removed.



The RTE admission process will be implemented for the academic year 2022-23. Given this, guidelines for RTE admissions were published. It has been confirmed that the deadline for admission is September 30. The RTE admission procedure will start on February 16, 2022

ALSO READ Maharashtra RTE admission: Parents can fill online application from February 16

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 05:38 PM IST