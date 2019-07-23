The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Service Selection Board has declared the results and Cut off Marks which was held on January 16, 2019. Those who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Women Supervisor 2018 declared here's how you can check

Go on to the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on ‘Women Supervisor (Woman Empowerment) 2018 Final Answer Key’

Click on the download option for RSMSSB Women Supervisor Answer Key 2018

You can download it for future reference