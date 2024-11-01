 RSMSSB Releases Animal Attendant Exam Date 2024; Check At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRSMSSB Releases Animal Attendant Exam Date 2024; Check At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Releases Animal Attendant Exam Date 2024; Check At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The recruitment exam will be conducted across three days, specifically on December 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, 2024

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially released the exam dates for the Animal Attendant Direct Recruitment 2024. Candidates who are interested can get all information on the RSMSSB website (rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in) through the official notification.

Read Also
RSMSSB Rajasthan CET 12th-Level Exam Starts Today, Check Date, Timing and Guidelines
article-image

Timetable and more

The recruitment exam will be conducted across three days, specifically on December 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, 2024. To ensure efficient examination administration, the board has opted for a two-shift format. The morning session will commence at 9:00 AM and conclude at 12:00 PM, while the afternoon session will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

The RSMSSB is undertaking this recruitment drive to fill a total of 5,934 Animal Attendant positions within Rajasthan. Of these positions, 5,281 are designated for non-tribal sub-plan (Non-TSP) areas, while 653 are earmarked for tribal sub-plan (TSP) areas.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Major Setback For Maha Vikas Aghadi As 3 Ex-MBMC Corporators Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena In Mira Bhayandar
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Major Setback For Maha Vikas Aghadi As 3 Ex-MBMC Corporators Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena In Mira Bhayandar
Gujarat: Health Department On High Alert After Suspected Zika Virus Case In Gandhinagar, Intensifies Anti-Larvae Measures
Gujarat: Health Department On High Alert After Suspected Zika Virus Case In Gandhinagar, Intensifies Anti-Larvae Measures
Gujarat: Grieving Families Denied Timely Last Rites At Surat Crematorium Amid Diwali Staff Shortage
Gujarat: Grieving Families Denied Timely Last Rites At Surat Crematorium Amid Diwali Staff Shortage
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Flying Squad Seizes ₹17 Lakh Cash In Ulhasnagar Amid Model Code Of Conduct
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Flying Squad Seizes ₹17 Lakh Cash In Ulhasnagar Amid Model Code Of Conduct
Read Also
CAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Released On November 5; Direct Link Here
article-image

Steps to download admit card

You can go through the following steps in order to download the admit card

1. Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) at [https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in](https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in).

2. Locate the "Admit Card" section on the homepage and click on it.

3. Access the link for the "Direct Recruitment of Animal Attendants - 2024" exam.

4. Click on the "Get Admit Card" option under the Animal Attendant recruitment page.

5. Enter your application number, date of birth, and the displayed Captcha code in the specified fields.

6. Download your admit card in PDF format or print a physical copy for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET PG 2024 Counseling Schedule Announced: Check Key Dates Here

NEET PG 2024 Counseling Schedule Announced: Check Key Dates Here

RSMSSB Releases Animal Attendant Exam Date 2024; Check At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Releases Animal Attendant Exam Date 2024; Check At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh Education Centre Decides Project Topics For Classes 5 & 8 Board Exams

Madhya Pradesh Education Centre Decides Project Topics For Classes 5 & 8 Board Exams

AEEE 2025 Exam Dates For Phase 1 Announced; Registration Extended

AEEE 2025 Exam Dates For Phase 1 Announced; Registration Extended

UPPSC Opens Registration for 2024 UP Combined State Agriculture Services Mains Exam: Apply By...

UPPSC Opens Registration for 2024 UP Combined State Agriculture Services Mains Exam: Apply By...