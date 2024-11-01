RSMSSB Releases Animal Attendant Exam Date 2024; Check At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Representative Image |

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially released the exam dates for the Animal Attendant Direct Recruitment 2024. Candidates who are interested can get all information on the RSMSSB website (rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in) through the official notification.

Timetable and more

The recruitment exam will be conducted across three days, specifically on December 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, 2024. To ensure efficient examination administration, the board has opted for a two-shift format. The morning session will commence at 9:00 AM and conclude at 12:00 PM, while the afternoon session will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

The RSMSSB is undertaking this recruitment drive to fill a total of 5,934 Animal Attendant positions within Rajasthan. Of these positions, 5,281 are designated for non-tribal sub-plan (Non-TSP) areas, while 653 are earmarked for tribal sub-plan (TSP) areas.

Steps to download admit card

You can go through the following steps in order to download the admit card

1. Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) at [https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in](https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in).

2. Locate the "Admit Card" section on the homepage and click on it.

3. Access the link for the "Direct Recruitment of Animal Attendants - 2024" exam.

4. Click on the "Get Admit Card" option under the Animal Attendant recruitment page.

5. Enter your application number, date of birth, and the displayed Captcha code in the specified fields.

6. Download your admit card in PDF format or print a physical copy for future reference.