 RSMSSB Recruitment 2023: 5388 Vacancies Open For Junior & Tehsil Revenue Accountants
HomeEducationRSMSSB Recruitment 2023: 5388 Vacancies Open For Junior & Tehsil Revenue Accountants

RSMSSB Recruitment 2023: 5388 Vacancies Open For Junior & Tehsil Revenue Accountants

The examination for the post of Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant will be held on 17 September 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
RSMSSB Recruitment 2023 | Representative Image

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has opened the notification for 5,388 posts. The application process will begin on June 27, 2023 and the last date for the submission of the application form is July 26. Eligible and Interested candidates can check the notification from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can apply online at sso.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB has notified for the Posts of Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant.

Exam Date

The examination for the post of Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant will be held on 17 September 2023.

Direct Link To Apply For The Post

RSMSSB Junior Accountants and Tehsil Revenue

  • Number of Vacancies: 5388

  • RSMSSB Jr Accountant Registration DatesJune 27 to July 26, 2023

  • Mode of Application: Online

RSMSSB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: 

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5388 vacancies of which 5190 vacancies are for the post of Junior Accountant and 198 vacancies are for the Tehsil Revenue Accountant.

RSMSSB recruitment 2023 application fee: 

The application fee is ₹600 for the general category and OBC category candidates. For Economically Weaker Section, SC/ST category candidates the application fee is ₹400.

RSMSSB recruitment 2023 age limit: 

The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 40 years old.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2023

RSMSSB Recruitment 2023 | rsmssb

