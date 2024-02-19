RSMSSB Opens Applications For 4,197 Junior Assistant/Clerk Positions | Representative Image

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will begin accepting applications for various junior assistant/clerk positions tomorrow, February 20. The deadline to register is set for March 20 of this year, and the site will be accessible for a month after that.

Application Fees



Applicants from the general or unreserved categories will be required to pay a Rs. 600 application fee. The application cost for candidates belonging to reserved categories, which include EWS, SC, ST, and PwD, is Rs 400.

How to apply?

Interested candidates may apply for this recruitment campaign by visiting rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website of the RSMSSB.

You must go to recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in to access the official RSMSSB website first.

You must click on the notification for the Clerk/Junior Assistant exam RSSB in the following step.

After that, in order to start the registration process, you must click the application link.

Choose the post for which you wish to apply after logging in.

After that, complete the form by entering all of your personal and educational information.

After completing the form, review it to make sure all the information is correct.

At this point, upload each and every document listed in the form.

Click "Submit" after making the application fee payment.

Download the confirmation page and save it as a PDF file to your computer.

Printing the document will be helpful for future reference.

Filling a total of 4,197 positions is the main goal of this recruitment exam. Of them, 3,552 positions for junior assistants and 645 positions for Lower Division Grade 2 positions have been made public.