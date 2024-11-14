RSMSSB Junior Instructor Admit Card 2024 Released: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

Representative Image | Representational Pic

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially released the Admit Card for the Junior Instructor Examination 2024. Candidates who have applied for the Junior Instructor posts under various trades can now download their hall tickets from the official RSMSSB website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Junior Instructor exam is an important recruitment drive for filling various Junior Instructor positions in the Rajasthan state government. This examination is a crucial step for aspirants aiming for a career in the state's technical and vocational education sector.

How to Download the RSMSSB Junior Instructor Admit Card 2024

Follow these simple steps to download your admit card:

1. Go to the official RSMSSB website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, look for the link that says "Admit Card for Junior Instructor Exam 2024" under the Latest News or Notices section.

3. Click on the link, and you will be prompted to enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth or Password.

4. After entering the required details, click on the "Submit" button. Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout for exam day.

Direct Link to Download Admit Card

To make the process even easier, you can directly access the admit card download page through the link below:

http://www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Important Instructions for Exam Day

- Check Your Details: Once you download the admit card, verify all the details, such as your name, exam date, center address, and photograph. In case of discrepancies, immediately contact the RSMSSB helpdesk.

- Carry Valid ID Proof: Along with the admit card, carry a valid photo ID proof (like Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Passport) to the examination center.

- Follow Exam Guidelines: Adhere to the rules mentioned on the admit card, including the reporting time, allowed items, and Covid-19 protocols (if applicable)