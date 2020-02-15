RSMSSB invites application for recruitment of 1,054 junior engineer posts; check at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection (RSMSSB) has invited applications for the posts of junior engineer (JE). A total of 1,054 posts are advertised under this recruitment drive. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB JE 2020 Application process will begin from March 4 and end on April 2. Candidates will be selected based on their scores in the recruitment test. Out of 1,056 vacancies, 380 are in the Public Works Department (PWD), 462 in the Department of Water Resources, 135 in the Public Health Department, and 79 in Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board.

RSMSSB JE recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: The applicant should be at least 18 years of age. The upper age is capped at 40 years. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2021.

Education: Applicants should have a relevant engineering degree or diploma with the post they are applying for.

RSMSSB JE recruitment 2020: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 450. For OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates, the fee is Rs 350 and for SC, ST candidates the fee is Rs 250.

RSMSSB JE recruitment 2020: Salary

Finally selected candidates will be hired at a pay of Rs 33,800.