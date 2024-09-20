RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024 For Graduate Post Released, Direct Link Here

FPJ

The RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024 has been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. Candidates planning to take the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test for graduate-level positions can download their admit cards from the official website: recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Common Eligibility Test is scheduled for September 27 and 28, 2024, in two shifts: the first shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

To download the admit card, candidates should follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website: recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on the admit card tab, then select the CET admit card link.

3. Enter the required details.

4. Click submit to display your admit card on the screen.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Print a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card along with a photo ID (preferably an Aadhar card with their date of birth) to the RSMSSB CET exam venue. On exam day, candidates should arrive at least two hours before the exam starts and complete the frisking process. Gates will close one hour prior to the exam, and no late entries will be permitted.

For more information, candidates can visit the official RSMSSB website.