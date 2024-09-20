 RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024 For Graduate Post Released, Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024 For Graduate Post Released, Direct Link Here

RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024 For Graduate Post Released, Direct Link Here

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024 for candidates appearing in the Common Eligibility Test on September 27 and 28. To download the admit card, visit recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 08:43 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

The RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024 has been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. Candidates planning to take the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test for graduate-level positions can download their admit cards from the official website: recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Common Eligibility Test is scheduled for September 27 and 28, 2024, in two shifts: the first shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

To download the admit card, candidates should follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website: recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Robbery CCTV Video: Armed Thieves Attack Man Inside Moga Medical Shop, Flee With Cash & Mobile Phone
Punjab Robbery CCTV Video: Armed Thieves Attack Man Inside Moga Medical Shop, Flee With Cash & Mobile Phone
Krystle D'Souza Says People Advised Her To 'Change' Eye Colour As She Has Green Eyes: 'Wore Brown Lenses For 10 Years'
Krystle D'Souza Says People Advised Her To 'Change' Eye Colour As She Has Green Eyes: 'Wore Brown Lenses For 10 Years'
IND vs BAN 1st Test: Bangladesh's WTC Final Dream In Jeopardy After Slow Over Rate On Day 1; How Much Points Will Be Deducted As Per ICC Rules
IND vs BAN 1st Test: Bangladesh's WTC Final Dream In Jeopardy After Slow Over Rate On Day 1; How Much Points Will Be Deducted As Per ICC Rules
Top 5 Stocks For September 20: Voltas, Tata Power, Infosys & Others In Focus
Top 5 Stocks For September 20: Voltas, Tata Power, Infosys & Others In Focus

2. Click on the admit card tab, then select the CET admit card link.

3. Enter the required details.

4. Click submit to display your admit card on the screen.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Print a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card along with a photo ID (preferably an Aadhar card with their date of birth) to the RSMSSB CET exam venue. On exam day, candidates should arrive at least two hours before the exam starts and complete the frisking process. Gates will close one hour prior to the exam, and no late entries will be permitted.

For more information, candidates can visit the official RSMSSB website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CAT 2024 Application Window Closes Today At 5 PM, Apply Here..

CAT 2024 Application Window Closes Today At 5 PM, Apply Here..

RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024 For Graduate Post Released, Direct Link Here

RSMSSB CET Admit Card 2024 For Graduate Post Released, Direct Link Here

Jobs In Gujarat: Apply For 34 Assistant Engineer Posts At gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Jobs In Gujarat: Apply For 34 Assistant Engineer Posts At gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

UPSC Mains 2024 Exam Today: Don't Forget To Carry THESE Things; Full Checklist Here!

UPSC Mains 2024 Exam Today: Don't Forget To Carry THESE Things; Full Checklist Here!

Canada Tightens Study Permits: Genuine Indian Students Still Have Hope

Canada Tightens Study Permits: Genuine Indian Students Still Have Hope