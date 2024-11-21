 RSMSSB CET 2024 Answer Key Released At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details Here
RSMSSB, the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, has made the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2024 answer key available on its official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

From November 26 to November 28, 2024, candidates have the opportunity to object to the RSMSSB answer key. For each challenge they raise, they would have to pay a cost of Rs 100.

Exam date and time:

Exam dates: September 27 and 28, 2024

Shift 1: 9 AM to Noon

Shift 2:  3 PM to 6 PM

How to check the answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the "Latest Updates" or "Important Notices" sections on the site.

Step 3: Find a URL dedicated to the "RSMSSB CET Graduation Level Answer Key 2024." This is the third stage.

Step 4: Click the link to get the answer key.

Step 5: After you click on the link, the solution key will most likely be available as a PDF file.

Step 6: Either click the "Download" button or right-click the link and choose "Save As" to save the PDF to your device.

There are 150 multiple-choice questions in the test, with two marks for each. There are 300 possible points. Each wrong response results in a one-third mark deduction.

