RSMSSB CET 12th level Result 2023 Out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, direct link here

RSMSSB CET 12th level Result 2023 | Representational pic

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the results for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) conducted for the Class 12th result.

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2023 was officially declared on May 16, 2023.

To access their results, candidates are required to provide their application number and date of birth.

Along with the announcement of the results, RSMSSB has also released the Cut-off Marks for the examination. These cut-off marks indicate the minimum scores that candidates must have achieved to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. It's important to note that the result has been declared only for those candidates who secured equal to or more than the cut-off score, as per their respective categories.

The exam was held on February 4, 5 and 11 in six phases.

Direct link to check RSMSSB CET 12th level result 2023

For further details on RSMSSB CET 12th level result, read the official notification.

Read Also RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 8 results to be out tomorrow, check details here

Steps to check RSMSSB CET 12th level result 2023: