Rs.1000/- to be paid for ICSE, ISC paper rechecking

On February 7, 2022, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, has announced the ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results.

Candidates who have appeared for ICSE, ISC examination can check Term 1 results on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org and results.cisce.org. The result can also be checked on CAREERS portal of the website and also via SMS.

Moreover, for rechecking, Candidates can apply directly through the Council’s website. For the same, 1000/- will have to be paid per paper for both Class 10 and Class 12 per subject.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 02:28 PM IST