RRB NTPC Levels 6, 5, 3, 2 Results OUT at indianrailways.gov.in, Direct Link Here

RRB NTPC Levels 6, 5, 3, 2 Results | Picture for representation

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have declared the NTPC (CEN 1/2019) results on June 19, 2023. Candidates can visit official websites of RRBs at indianrailways.gov.in and check the result status.

Candidates have been selected on the basis of their performance in CBT 1 and CBT 2, CBAT (for station master) and CBTST (for category 4, 5, 10 and 11 posts), followed by document verification and medical examination.

Roll numbers and candidates name have been published in result notices.

How to check RRB NTPC result 2023

Go to the link given above.

Now, open the official website link of your RRB.

Open the NTPC result PDF.

Check your result using roll number/name.