 RRB NTPC Levels 6, 5, 3, 2 Results OUT at indianrailways.gov.in, Direct Link Here
Candidates have been selected on the basis of their performance in CBT 1 and CBT 2, CBAT (for station master) and CBTST (for category 4, 5, 10 and 11 posts), followed by document verification and medical examination.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
RRB NTPC Levels 6, 5, 3, 2 Results | Picture for representation

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have declared the NTPC (CEN 1/2019) results on June 19, 2023. Candidates can visit official websites of RRBs at indianrailways.gov.in and check the result status.

Direct Link to Check Result for Chandigarh Zone

Direct Link to Check Result for Ajmer Zone

Direct Link to Check Result for Bhopal Zone

article-image

Roll numbers and candidates name have been published in result notices.

How to check RRB NTPC result 2023

  • Go to the link given above.

  • Now, open the official website link of your RRB.

  • Open the NTPC result PDF.

  • Check your result using roll number/name.

