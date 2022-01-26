RRB-NTPC, Level 1 exams suspended after protests by aspirants

Railways has decided to suspend its NTPC and Level 1 tests after violent protests by job aspirants over the selection process of its recruitment exams, a spokesperson for the national transporter said on Wednesday.

It has also formed a committee which will examine the grievances of those who have passed the exams under different railway recruitment boards (RRBs) and those who have failed.

After listening to both the parties, the committee will submit a report to the railway ministry, he said.

"Candidates are given three weeks time upto 16.02.2022 to submit their concerns and committee after examining these concerns will submit their recommendations by 04.03.2022," a recent press release said.

On Tuesday, the railways had issued a general notice, warning its job aspirants that those found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting will be barred from ever getting recruited in the railways. This came a day after protesters squatted on railway tracks in several places in Bihar.

The Railways decision to hold the exams in two stages has led to widespread protests, with candidates claiming the second stage for final selection tantamounted to “cheating” those who appeared and cleared the first stage of the RRB-NTPC for computer-based test (CBT) which was released on January 15.



Train services in Bihar were hampered on Tuesday after protesting students squatted on rail tracks at several places.

