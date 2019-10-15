RRB NTPC 2019 CBT 1 exam date postponed, here's how to check

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared an official notice informing the candidates that the exams have been postponed. The computer-based scheduled to be held on June, September has been postponed. The new dates for the exams have not been made available on the official website yet.

A total of about one crore candidates have applied for the RRB NTPC exam and the are eagery waiting for the exam dates. If the dates don't get announced this week the candidates will have to wait for next month. Around 1,26,30,88 candidates have applied for RRB NTPC recruitment 2019.

There is a total of 35, 277 posts available under NTPC(Non-Technical Popular Categories). in this 103769 vacancies are for undergraduate candidates and 24649 vacancies for graduated candidates. The online application was started from March 1, 2019, to March 31, 2019.