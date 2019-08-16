RRB NTPC 2019 application status: No dates have been finalised

Railway Recruitment Board, RRBs have not declared any update regarding the RRB NTPC 2019 examinations so far. Candidates who have applied for the exam have to keep a check on the websites for updates.

It is to be noted that the notifications released earlier are for RRB Group D under RRC CEN 01/2019.

Candidates can check their application status for NTPC through the regional websites of RRB, for which they have applied. Only those candidates whose application will be accepted are eligible to appear in this exam.

After the RRB NTPC Exam Dates release, a PDF will be published for all accepted applications by the RRBs, and candidates can check their status. After releasing the RRB NTPC exam dates, Railway will activate the link for downloading the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019.