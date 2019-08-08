RRB JE Result 2019 to be declared soon, check it on rrbcdg.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board is going to announce the railway recruitment exam results 2019 for Junior Engineer (JE) and other posts at any time. The students who have appeared for the exams should keep a check on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in for update related to the results.

Notably, regional centres including RRB Bangalore, RRB Chennai, RRB Patna, RRB Bhopal, RRB Kolkata and RRB Mumbai are likely to announce the RRB JE Result 2019 on their respective websites.

The exams were conducted from May 22, 2019, to June 2, 2019 at exam centres across all the railway recruitment boards for the vacancies for 13,538 posts.

RRB JE Result 2019: Steps to check

Candidates should visit the official website-rrbcdg.gov.in

They should click on ‘Result’ on RRB homepage

Now, click on ‘RRB JE Result CBT 1 2019’ link

Candidates should download print out of result for reference during the RRB JE CBT-2 Exam 2019