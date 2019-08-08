RRB JE Result 2019 to be declared soon, check it on rrbcdg.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board is going to announce the railway recruitment exam results 2019 for Junior Engineer (JE) and other posts at any time. The students who have appeared for the exams should keep a check on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in for update related to the results.
Notably, regional centres including RRB Bangalore, RRB Chennai, RRB Patna, RRB Bhopal, RRB Kolkata and RRB Mumbai are likely to announce the RRB JE Result 2019 on their respective websites.
The exams were conducted from May 22, 2019, to June 2, 2019 at exam centres across all the railway recruitment boards for the vacancies for 13,538 posts.
RRB JE Result 2019: Steps to check
Candidates should visit the official website-rrbcdg.gov.in
They should click on ‘Result’ on RRB homepage
Now, click on ‘RRB JE Result CBT 1 2019’ link
Candidates should download print out of result for reference during the RRB JE CBT-2 Exam 2019
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)