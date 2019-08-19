RRB JE CBT 2 exam from August 28; travel pass, city intimation letter released

The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB JE Second Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) exam dates. The exam will be held from August 28, 2019, to September 1, 2019. The RRB has also released the city intimation and free travel authority letters for the second stage CBT. Candidates can download RRB JE CBT 2 city intimation and travel pass from RRB website, https://rrbonlinereg.com.

According to Business Standard, the RRB JE CBT 2 admit card will be released four days before the exam, that is, by August 23. The recruitment exams are being conducted to fill 13,487 vacant posts. Of the total, 12,872 posts are for JEs and 227 and 387 vacancies are for DMS and CMA positions, respectively.

Steps to download RRB JE CBT 2 travel pass, city intimation letter:

Step 1: Visit the official website, https://rrbonlinereg.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘RRB JE CBT 2 intimation letter’

Step 3: Click on the link

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Click on travel pass. Download it and take a print out of travel pass and intimation letter for future reference