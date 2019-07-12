RRB JE answer key 2019 released, check at rrbcdg.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has released the RRB JE answer key. Candidates can check the answer keys on RRB's official website, rrbcdg.gov.in. An official circular released by the Railway Recruitment Boards mentioned that RRB answer key can be challenged online till July 14. For each challenged question the raising objection fee is Rs 50.

The Railway Recruitment Boards conducted the entrance examination from May 22 to June 2 and from June 26 to June 28 in computer-based test (CBT) format. The RRB exam was held for hiring on Junior Engineer (IT), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) posts.

Steps to check the answer keys:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the RRB

Step 2: Click on the link for CEN 03/2018 Answer Key

Step 3: On the new page that opens, enter your details to log-in

Step 4: Click on the links for question paper, answer keys and response sheet.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Regional RRB websites to check to answer keys:

— RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im)

— RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

— Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

— Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

— Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

— Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

— Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

— Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)

— Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

— Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

— Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)

— Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)

— Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)

— Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

— Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

— Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

— Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

— Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

— Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

— Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

— Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)