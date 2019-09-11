RRB 2019 Paramedical Recruitment result declared; check at RRB regional websites

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result for the level 1 examination for the recruitment of 2019 Paramedical Categories. All those candidates who have appeared in the RRB Paramedical Exam can check their scores on RRBs official website. The RRB Paramedical 2019 preliminary answer keys for the same have already been released on 6th August 2019. The candidates who have cleared the CBT Paper I stage will have to appear for the document verification and medical examination before final selection. The details of the next round will be available in the near future.

RRB had started the application process for Paramedical recruitment on March 4th, 2019 for 1937 vacancies and the application process went on until April 2nd, 2019. The first stage Computer-based examination was conducted on July 2019 and the provisional answer keys were released on August 6th.

Steps to check RRB Paramedical 2019 Result:

Step 1: Click at the RRB's official web portal - rrbcdg.gov.in;

Step 2: Click the cursor at 'RRB Paramedical Result CBT 1 Result';

Step 3: Click on the link displayed on your computer monitor to check your result;

Step 4: PDF file of the RRB Paramedical 2019 Result will get opened; and

Step 5: Press 'Cont+F' button on your computer keyboard to find your roll number in PDF.

The link to check the result will available at all RRB regional websites, which are as follows:

