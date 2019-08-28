RPSC SI Result 2019 for sub-inspector recruitment exam released; check at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the results for RPSC SI Result 2019 for Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment examination on Tuesday. Candidates can their results on the RPSC's official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The joint competitive exam for Sub Inspector / Platoon Commander posts was held on October 7, 2018. The examination was held to fill a total of 494 posts of Sub Inspector / Platoon Commander under Clerk Class and Class IV service under TSP and Non-TASP, Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service Rules.

According to the official notification, the RPSC has released the list of 11,346 candidates who cleared the examination in the state. These candidates have been selected for RPSC SI Recruitment 2018- 19 written test, and will now appear for the physical efficiency test followed by an interview. The official notification in this regard will soon be issued by the commission.

The Rajasthan Police Service Commission has released the RPSC SI result in the pdf format. The Commission has invited all the selected candidates for the PET. The candidates' documents and eligibility to proceed to the PET is yet to be checked by the Commission.

Steps to check RPSC SI result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the Official Site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on Rajasthan Sub Inspector Combined Competitive Exam 2016 Result

Step 3: Result will open in PDF Format.

Step 4: Check your result by using your Roll Number.