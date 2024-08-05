RPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1014 Assistant Engineer Posts, Direct Link Here

Representative Image

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from August 14 to September 12, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1014 Assistant Engineer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the posts should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as of January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Application Fee

- General/Unreserved categories: Rs 600

- SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates: Rs 400

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website. Interested candidates can apply online within the specified timeframe to be considered for the Assistant Engineer posts.

