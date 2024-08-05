 RPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1014 Assistant Engineer Posts, Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1014 Assistant Engineer Posts, Direct Link Here

RPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1014 Assistant Engineer Posts, Direct Link Here

Candidates applying for the posts should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as of January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from August 14 to September 12, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1014 Assistant Engineer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the posts should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as of January 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Application Fee

- General/Unreserved categories: Rs 600

- SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates: Rs 400

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website. Interested candidates can apply online within the specified timeframe to be considered for the Assistant Engineer posts.

official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET PG 2024 On August 11; DON'T Carry These Things To The Exam Hall!

NEET PG 2024 On August 11; DON'T Carry These Things To The Exam Hall!

Tragic! Teacher Collapses, Dies Due To Heart Attack While Dancing With Transgender In Rajasthan's...

Tragic! Teacher Collapses, Dies Due To Heart Attack While Dancing With Transgender In Rajasthan's...

Viral Video Of 2 Students Kissing Passionately Outside Classroom In Noida College Prompts Police...

Viral Video Of 2 Students Kissing Passionately Outside Classroom In Noida College Prompts Police...

RPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1014 Assistant Engineer Posts, Direct Link Here

RPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1014 Assistant Engineer Posts, Direct Link Here

JKPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 176 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts, Check Eligibility &...

JKPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 176 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts, Check Eligibility &...