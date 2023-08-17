RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2023: Application Correction Window Opens, Know How To Edit Here | Representative image

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has initiated the application correction window for the upcoming RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Service) Prelims Exam 2023.

Candidates who have submitted their applications for the exam now have the opportunity to make necessary corrections to their applications. The official website for corrections is rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Key Details and Steps:

1. Correction Period: The application correction window is now active and will remain open from August 17 to August 26. During this period, candidates can edit certain fields in their application to ensure accuracy and completeness.

2. Accessing the Correction Portal: To make corrections, candidates need to visit the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. On the homepage, a link to the "RAS Prelims Exam 2023 Application Correction" portal will be provided.

3. Login: Upon clicking the correction portal link, candidates will be required to log in using their credentials, such as registration number, password, and security code.

4. Edit Application Details: Once logged in, candidates can review the information they provided during the application process. They can make corrections in fields such as personal details, educational qualifications, contact information, etc.

5. Document Uploads: If candidates need to update any documents, they can do so during this correction window. It is crucial to ensure that all uploaded documents are clear and accurate.

6. Verification and Submission: After making the necessary changes, candidates should carefully review their application to confirm accuracy. Once verified, they can submit the corrected application.

7. No Additional Fee: RPSC has clarified that candidates will not be required to pay any additional fee for making corrections to their applications.

8. Final Submission: After the correction window closes, candidates will not be able to make further changes. Therefore, it is advised to review and edit all necessary information before the deadline.

Candidates can make the changes by following the above-mentioned steps and edits made further to take will cost Rs 500 for a candidate as processing fees.

For more information about the examination, candidates can visit the official website.

