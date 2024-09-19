RPSC RAS 2024: Rajasthan Public Service Commission's Registration Begins Today For 733 Positions

To apply for RAS 2024, candidates must have at least a high school diploma. | File

The registration for Rajasthan Public Service Commission's (RPSC) preliminary test for the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) begins today, September 19, with an online application process. Candidates can apply for RPSC RAS 2024 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in when the procedure starts.

There are 733 vacant vacancies for the RPSC RAS 2024. There are 346 vacancies available in the Rajasthan State Service. There are 387 vacancies in the Rajasthan Subordinate Service.

Eligibility Criteria



To apply for RAS 2024, candidates must have at least a high school diploma. To apply for the recruiting exam, they must be at least 21 years old and no older than 40 on January 1, 2025.

Application Fees

For General (Unreserved), Creamy Layer of Backward Class, Most Backward Class, and Creamy Layer candidates, the application fee for RPSC RAS 2024 is ₹600. For Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Class—non-creamy Layer, Most Backward Class—non-creamy Layer, Economically Weaker Section/Saharan Area), and disabled category candidates, it is ₹400.

Screening Process

A preliminary exam, a main exam, an interview, document verification, and a medical examination are among the steps that make up the RPSC RAS 2024 selection process. The goal of this thorough screening procedure is to find competent applicants for these important administrative positions.

The preliminary exam is solely meant to serve as a screening tool. The paper will be held to a bachelor's degree standard of quality. Applicants who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not have their Preliminary Examination scores considered for determining the final order of merit. Each wrong response will result in a reduction from the score.