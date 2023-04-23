 RPSC PHE teacher exam centres released, check notification here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRPSC PHE teacher exam centres released, check notification here

RPSC PHE teacher exam centres released, check notification here

In the notification it is mentioned that the examination will be held in Jaipur and Ajmer district centres. The RPSC PTI 2nd Grade Exam will be conducted on April 30 in two shifts from 10 AM to 12 PM and 2 PM to 4 PM.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
RPSC PHE teacher exam | ANI Representational Pic

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has notified the examination district for the Senior Physical Education Teacher Exam - 2022.

In the notification it is mentioned that the examination will be held in Jaipur and Ajmer district centres.

Exam date

The RPSC PTI 2nd Grade Exam will be conducted on April 30 in two shifts from 10 AM to 12 PM and 2 PM to 4 PM.

Read Also
IIT Delhi recruitment: application open for 66 non academic posts at home.iitd.ac.in
article-image

Interested candidates can download the exam district information from the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The admit cards will be uploaded on the commission's website and SOS portal three days before the examination.

Direct link to download the admit card

Steps to download the admit card for RPSC PTI 2nd grade 2023:

  • Visit the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

  • Enter SSOID and password and submit

  • RPSC PTI 2nd grade admit card will appear on the screen

  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

As Finland targets 15,000 international students by 2030, focus on Indian students, workers

As Finland targets 15,000 international students by 2030, focus on Indian students, workers

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 admit cards to be out soon at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 admit cards to be out soon at aiimsexams.ac.in

RPSC PHE teacher exam centres released, check notification here

RPSC PHE teacher exam centres released, check notification here

UP Board result 2023: UPMSP likely to announce class 10th,12th results anytime soon

UP Board result 2023: UPMSP likely to announce class 10th,12th results anytime soon

MP Board result 2023: class 10, 12 results likely to be announced by April end at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board result 2023: class 10, 12 results likely to be announced by April end at mpbse.nic.in