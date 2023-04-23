RPSC PHE teacher exam centres released, check notification here

RPSC PHE teacher exam | ANI Representational Pic

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has notified the examination district for the Senior Physical Education Teacher Exam - 2022.

In the notification it is mentioned that the examination will be held in Jaipur and Ajmer district centres.

Exam date

The RPSC PTI 2nd Grade Exam will be conducted on April 30 in two shifts from 10 AM to 12 PM and 2 PM to 4 PM.

Interested candidates can download the exam district information from the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

The admit cards will be uploaded on the commission's website and SOS portal three days before the examination.

