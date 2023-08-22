RPSC Junior Legal Officer 2023: Exam Date Released At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Details Inside |

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially unveiled the exam date for the RPSC Junior Legal Officer 2023 examination. As per the RPSC schedule, the examination is scheduled to take place on October 28 and October 29.

Interested candidates can access the official notice regarding RPSC on at official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. This recruitment aims to fill a total number of 140 vacancies for the positions of Junior Legal Officers.

RPSC Junior Legal Officer Exam Pattern:

1. Paper I - Constitution of India and Legal System:

The first paper delves into the Constitution of India, with a significant focus on Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles, the power of writs for rights enforcement, the roles of the High Court and Supreme Court, and the pivotal role of the Attorney General. This paper aims to test candidates' understanding of the legal framework of the country.

2. Paper II - Civil and Criminal Procedure Codes:

Paper II emphasizes the provisions within the Civil Procedure Code and Criminal Procedure Code, which are commonly referred to in government offices. This segment evaluates candidates' grasp of procedural aspects in civil and criminal legal proceedings.

3. Paper III - Evidence, Limitation, and Drafting:

The third paper encompasses the Evidence Act, Limitation Act, interpretation of Statutes, and the crucial skills of drafting and conveyancing. This paper intends to gauge candidates' proficiency in navigating legal evidence and their ability to draft legally sound documents.

4. Paper IV - Language Proficiency:

Language proficiency is tested in Paper IV, which comprises Part A in General Hindi and Part B in General English. This section evaluates candidates' linguistic skills in both languages.

Exam Duration and Passing Criteria:

Each of the four papers has a duration of three hours, providing candidates with ample time to showcase their legal prowess. Each question paper holds a weightage of 50 marks, with the minimum passing requirement set at 40% in each paper. It's imperative for candidates to secure this minimum threshold in every paper to progress successfully.

By understanding the intricacies of the RPSC Junior Legal Officer exam pattern, candidates can fine-tune their preparation strategies to align with the specific requirements of each paper. The examination's structure offers a holistic evaluation of candidates' legal knowledge and expertise, making it a pivotal step towards a rewarding legal career.

For further details and updates, candidates are encouraged to refer to the official RPSC website. Master the distinct aspects of each paper, and pave your way towards success in the RPSC Junior Legal Officer examination.