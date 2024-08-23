RPSC Assistant Professor 2024 Admit Card Released; Check Exam Pattern Here | Official Website

On its official website, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has made the interview admit card download link available for the Assistant Professor (College Education) positions. Interview for the posts of Asst. Prof., Librarian and PTI (College Edu.) Exam - 2023 for several languages including Sindhi, Museology, Music Instrument - Sitar, Punjabi, Music - Violin, Music - Tabla is planned to be held on August 28/29, 2024.

The goal of the hiring campaign is to occupy 14 positions in total.



All of the qualified applicants for these positions can obtain their admit cards from the official website at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

On August 28 and 29, 2024, interviews will be held for the positions of Assistant Professor.

How to check?



-Go to https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission's (RPSC) official website.

-On the home page, select the link for the interview letter for the position of assistant professor in the college education department.

-Step Click the link on the home page and enter your login information.

-The necessary admission card will appear in a new window for the candidates.

-Save it to your computer for later use.

Exam Pattern

Two primary phases comprise the selection procedure for RPSC Assistant Professors: a written examination and an interview. There will be 200 marks awarded for the written exam and 20 for the interview. There will be three papers in the written exam. There will be 75 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) in each of Papers I and II, with each question worth one mark. In Paper III, there will be fifty one-mark multiple-choice questions. Each wrong response carries a one third deduction from the final score.



Candidates who must present in the interview phase should be aware that they must download the admit card along with any other necessary paperwork, such as their driver's license, PAN card, and Aadhar card, among other forms of identification.