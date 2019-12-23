RPSC announces date for school lecturer exams

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced schedule for school lecturer exams. According to One India, The exams would be held between January 3 and 13, 2020. Candidates can check for more details on RPSC's official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to One India, there would be two papers in the written exam- General Knowledge, Sanskrit, Hindi, Rajasthani, Political Science, Biology, Economics, Public administration and Physics, English, Commerce and Agriculture, Mathematics, Drawing, Home Science and Punjabi.

The school lecturer exam will be held as per the schedule, said Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra in a tweet. The tweet, originally in Hindi, translates to: after reviewing the requests regarding extension of school lecturer exam date, having a discussion with the sub-committee and considering the lack of teachers in the schools, it has been decided to conduct the exam as per the schedule.