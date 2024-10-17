 RPSC Agriculture Department Exam 2024: Registration For 241 Posts To Start From October 21, Check All Important Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRPSC Agriculture Department Exam 2024: Registration For 241 Posts To Start From October 21, Check All Important Details Here

RPSC Agriculture Department Exam 2024: Registration For 241 Posts To Start From October 21, Check All Important Details Here

The registration process for the RPSC Agriculture Department Exam 2024 will begin on October 21 and end on November 19, 2024.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
article-image
Official Website

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission(RPSC) has published the exam date for RPSC Agriculture Department Exam 2024. All eligible candidates who will be appearing for the examination can fill the examination form through the following direct link of the RPSC official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The aim is to fill 241 vacancies through this recruitment in the organisation. The registration process for the same will begin on October 21 and end on November 19, 2024. Details regarding eligibility criteria, selection process and others can be checked from the official notification.

Vacancy Details:

- Assistant Agriculture Officer (NSA) 115 posts

FPJ Shorts
Bajaj Auto Share Nose Dive 12% After Net Profit Decreases By 31.4% In Q2 FY25
Bajaj Auto Share Nose Dive 12% After Net Profit Decreases By 31.4% In Q2 FY25
'Pehle Log Momo Bulate Thhe, Phir Corona Mein Upgrade Hogaye': Bigg Boss 18's Chum Darang On Facing Racial Discrimination
'Pehle Log Momo Bulate Thhe, Phir Corona Mein Upgrade Hogaye': Bigg Boss 18's Chum Darang On Facing Racial Discrimination
'Gonna Live Fast, Die Young...': Liam Payne's Haunting Lyrics Go Viral After Singer Dies At 31
'Gonna Live Fast, Die Young...': Liam Payne's Haunting Lyrics Go Viral After Singer Dies At 31
Jeep India Opens Bookings for the New 2025 Jeep Meridian
Jeep India Opens Bookings for the New 2025 Jeep Meridian

- Assistant Agriculture Officer (SA) 10 posts

- Statistical Officer 18 posts

- Agriculture Research Officer 98 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates may refer to the respective detailed notification for details regarding educational qualifications and age limit.

 Detailed notification available here.

Selection Process:

The selection process consists of a written test followed by a short listing.

Based on a written examination, candidates will be selected. The commission may use scaling/moderation/normalization techniques in the evaluation of answer sheets/answer books if necessary. The date of the examination and the venue of the examination will be announced later.

Correction in Online Application Form:

Candidates are allowed to correct their name, father's name, date of birth, and gender on the online application form within 10 days from the application deadline by paying a fee of ₹500/-.

Application Fees:

- UR/ Creamy Layer of Backward Class / Creamy Layer of Most Backward Class: ₹600/-

-SC/ST/ Backward Class-Non-Creamy Layer/Most Backward Class-Non-Creamy Layer/ PwD candidates: ₹400/-

For further details, candidates can visit the official website of RPSC.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Police Arrests Over 150 College Students In Pakistan Over Alleged Rape Of A First Year...

VIDEO: Police Arrests Over 150 College Students In Pakistan Over Alleged Rape Of A First Year...

ICSI CSEET January 2025 Online Registration Started; Check Eligibility, Fee & More Details

ICSI CSEET January 2025 Online Registration Started; Check Eligibility, Fee & More Details

Latest PSTET December 2024 Notification Out At pstet.pseb.ac.in: Check Eligibility, Important Dates

Latest PSTET December 2024 Notification Out At pstet.pseb.ac.in: Check Eligibility, Important Dates

RPSC Agriculture Department Exam 2024: Registration For 241 Posts To Start From October 21, Check...

RPSC Agriculture Department Exam 2024: Registration For 241 Posts To Start From October 21, Check...

UGC NET 2024 Result To Be OUT Tomorrow, NTA Confirms

UGC NET 2024 Result To Be OUT Tomorrow, NTA Confirms