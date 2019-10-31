RPF Ancillary constable result announced on cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org

Railway Protection Force (RPF) has released its constable tradesman ancillary final result 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check it on the official website. RPT has also released the final cutoff marks on its official site cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org.

Candidates who clears the entrance exam will have to appear for the medical eams. He will get the information on medical examination on their registered mobile number and email ID.

RPF Ancillary constable result 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website at cpanc.rpfonlinereg.org.

Go om the links that reads- final merit list

PDF file will open with the list of candidates who have qualified.

Check your roll no

You can download it for future reference