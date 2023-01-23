Row over forbidden BBC documentary on Modi reaches India's universities

UOH students attend screening of BBC documentary on Modi and Gujarat Riots | Twitter/@Fraternity_movt

Mumbai: The fallout of BBC’s documentary on the Gujarat riots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the country’s premier universities, with students up in arms against what they see as an attempt to discredit and censor the film.

In an act of defiance against the central government's attempts to block access to the documentary, students at the University of Hyderabad organised a screening of the movie on campus. Around 200 students attended the screening of the first part of the documentary, which was organised by the UoH chapter of Fraternity Movement, a student group.

"The government is blatantly trying to censure the documentary. It has become very insecure as the movie shows the rulers a mirror and an ugly reality of the country. The screening was a statement against the censorship of not just the movie, but of all the critical voices against the ruling dispensation," said a member of the Fraternity Movement.

The two-part documentary series of the BBC ‘India: The Modi Question‘ focuses on the 2002 Gujarat riots that killed thousands and left lakhs homeless and the role played by Mr Modi, the then chief minister.

'India: The Modi Question' screening | Twitter/@Fraternity_movt

Centre blocks documentary links, irks students

On Friday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued directions to YouTube and Twitter to block the videos of the first episode and the posts containing its links. The social media platforms have complied with the demand, the officials told The Indian Express.

The organisers said that they were under pressure from the authorities to cancel the screening, but they decided to go ahead with it. "We were getting calls from the security personnel on the campus, who told us that the university authorities want us to stop the screening. But if we don't engage with critical issues on campus, where will we?," asked the Fraternity member.

AMU students slam VC's op-ed on documentary

Meanwhile, students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) are up in arms over Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor’s comments on the controversial BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’, which is critical of Mr Modi.

Mr. Mansoor came under criticism for his opinion piece in the Indian Express on January 21 where he said the documentary is biased reportage and heaped praise on Mr. Modi.

“The recent BBC series, The Modi Question, is a perfect example of the “white media’s burden”. It is an unwanted and unsubstantiated commentary on a subject that they are prejudiced against,” Mr Mansoor stated in the op-ed, adding that the ‘mindless targeting’ fails several tests.

AMU VC Tariq Mansoor |

Students said that Mr Mansoor’s claim that Muslims want to move on from the past is not representative of the entire community.

“The VC’s claims are vague and inaccurate. AMU has witnessed state brutality, especially during the 2019 CAA-NRC protests. It is evident that he has a lot of pressure on him due to his position as a government representative,” said an AMU student, who didn’t wish to be identified.

“You cannot move towards the future without looking at the past. They should start with providing justice to the Gujarat Riots victims, an example being Bilkis Bano,” the student added.

“Most of us have watched the entire documentary or at least a part of it as we are all bothered about the issue. There have been discussions about the documentary among us. The majority of us don’t share the same views as the VC,” said Nidal Siraj, an AMU student.

“The need of the hour is to focus on the past and understand the wrongs. The VC’s article is a big blunder and not suited for the office he holds,” Mr Siraj said.

AMU’s own problems due to Centre, say students

With thousands of non-teaching staff at AMU protesting over non-payment of salaries and permanent appointment at the varsity, students have urged the VC to look within rather than propagate the government’s talking points.

Varsity defends VC, says ‘his own view’

However, an official spokesperson at AMU defended Mr Mansoor over his comments in the opinion piece. “It is a democratic country and the VC has every right to express his opinion. He has raised some good points, including on Triple Talaq, which he has the right to and the students can disagree with the statements,” said the spokesperson.

