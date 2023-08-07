Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out For BHU UG Admission 2023 At bhuonline.in

BHU UG Admission 2023 | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the round 1 seat allotment result for BHU UG admission 2023 today, August 7. Candidates who applied for admission into BHU can check the BHU UG seat allotment list 2023 from the official website at bhuonline.in. According to the varsity, students will have to make fee payment for round 1 by 5;59 pm tomorrow, August 8.

A tweet by the BHU says, "First list for admission to various undergraduate programs has been released. The list for main campus, paid seats and affiliated colleges has been displayed on http://bhuonline.in. Fee deadline under first list is 08.08.2023."

#ATTENTION



First list for admission to various undergraduate programs has been released. The list for main campus, paid seats and affiliated colleges has been displayed on https://t.co/oZNkSPWqxn. Fee deadline under first list is 08.08.2023. #BHU #Admissions pic.twitter.com/3ylD5luqIr — BHU Official (@bhupro) August 7, 2023

Those candidates who fail to accept the offered seat will be removed from the BHU UG admission process. The students not allotted seats will be put in the waitlist and will be considered for the consequent rounds. Candidate gets ‘Offer of Admission’ to only one course: Even if the candidate does not get their first preference, they have to accept the offer of admission to remain in the system.

Candidates getting offer of admission for more than one course: A candidate who has applied for more than one course, if found eligible and in merit can get more than one offer. These offers will be in different faculties. Candidate has to choose the course which they prefer. Once, he/she chooses one course /prefers one course over other offered to him/her, the admission offered in all other courses offered to him/ her will be permanently withdrawn.

Candidate not getting any ‘Offer of Admission’: It is possible that if the merit of the candidate is low, he is not getting ‘Offer of Admission’. In this case on the portal of students, in the course allotment segment ‘Waitlisted’ will be shown. It is possible that a candidate who is waitlisted in one round is allotted a confirm seat in subsequent allotments.

Steps to check seat allotment result BHU UG Admission 2023:

Visit the BHU official website – bhuonline.in.

Click on the link for BHU UG allotment list under the UG admission

Enter your credentials, access code and login.

BHU UG selection status will be displayed.

Download and take printout for future reference.

