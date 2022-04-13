Rights activist calls on Taliban to reopen girls' schools

Women's rights activist Zarifa Ghafari reached out to the Taliban to reopen all girls' schools and asked the world leaders to pay attention to the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and "not differentiate between Afghans and Ukrainians".

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) has also expressed concern over the closure of secondary schools for Afghan girls and their safety.

The envoys and representatives of the European Union, US, and the European countries in a joint statement, have also said that the international aid to Kabul will depend on Afghanistan's ability to ensure access to education for girls at all levels.

The Taliban have issued a decree banning female students above grade six from attending their classes in schools. The girls were further told to stay home until the Islamic Emirate announces its next decision.

The decision by the Islamic Emirate has drawn severe backlash across the world, with the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union issuing a joint statement to condemn the Taliban's decision to deny so many Afghan girls the opportunity to finally go back to schools.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 04:08 PM IST