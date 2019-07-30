RGPV diploma result 2019 for B.Arch released; check at rgpv.ac.in

The Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya has declared the RGPV Diploma Result 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the university's official website, rgpv.ac.in. The RGPV University conducted the Bachelor of Architecture examination in May-June and has published the results for the semesters 1 to 8.

RGPV University was established in 1998 by Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Act 13, 1998, the Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya offers technical education, research, and innovations. 200 engineering colleges, 98 pharmacy colleges, 95 MCA colleges, and four architecture colleges are affiliated to RGPV.

Steps to check RGPV diploma result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of RGPV, rgpv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the RGPV Diploma result 2019 tab

Step 3: Look for RGPV B. Arch. Diploma result 2019 from main or revaluation or challenge

Step 4: Enter your credentials to check RGPV University Result 2019

Step 5: Download your RGPV University Diploma result 2019 and keep a printout for future reference.