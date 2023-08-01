Revised Exam Dates For Mumbai University; Check Schedule Here

Mumbai University | File photo

The University of Mumbai has released the revised dates for the postponed exams. According to the varsity, the pending exams of BPEd and MPEd were scheduled for August 1, 2023 and the second-year BBA LLB students of both semesters 3 and 4 will be held on August 8.

The notification said that the remaining papers of various programmes will be conducted on August 5, 2023. The University of Mumbai postponed 15 exams due to heavy rain last Thursday. Additionally, the exams of the January session of first- and second-year students of the Institute of Distance and Open Learning were also postponed.

Mumbai University Revised Schedule 2023:

BBA/LLB (5-year integrated course) semester III and IV: August 8, 2023

BPEd and MPEd: August 1, 2023

MA, MSc, MSc (Research) Semester I: August 11, 2023

Remaining papers : August 5, 2023

Amid heavy rains in the city last week particularly on July 27th, the University of Mumbai had postponed the exams for the remaining papers.

