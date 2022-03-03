Returnees from Ukraine to reach state via chartered flights arranged by Kerala

Kerala has arranged 3 chartered flights to bring back Indian students arriving at Delhi from war-torn Ukraine on Thursday, said Chief Minister's office.

The flights to Kochi will depart from Delhi at 9:30, 15:30, and 18:30, informed Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan on Twitter.

The Kochi airport has also been provided with bus services to Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod.

Non-resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) teams, including

women officials, have also been deployed at all four airports in the state to help the Indian students.

"The state government has arranged three flights to bring back students arriving at Delhi airport from Ukraine today. Bus services will be arranged from Kochi airport Thiruvananthapura and Kasargod. NORKA teams deployed at all four airports in the state to help Ukraine returnees," CMO said in a statement.



Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 12:23 PM IST