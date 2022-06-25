e-Paper Get App

Results declared for NEET SS 2021 final seat allotment

Candidates who have been shortlisted must now report to the designated college or institute

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 05:50 PM IST
article-image

The National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test, Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 special mop-up round counselling final seat allotment results have been released by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). On the official website, mcc.nic.in, candidates can view their NEET SS 2021 special mop-up round results.

Candidates who have been shortlisted must now report to the designated college or institute. In order to book a spot for NEET SS admissions, medical aspirants must go through the verification process by submitting the required paperwork.

How to Check the Results of the NEET SS 2021 Counselling Special Mop-Up Round

  1. Visit mcc.nic.in, the official website.

  2. Then, select the link that says "Final Allotment Result Special Mop-Up Round SS 2021."

  3. Your screen will show the results of the NEET-SS special mop-up round.

  4. For reference purposes, download and print a copy.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationResults declared for NEET SS 2021 final seat allotment

RECENT STORIES

'It's awkward...': Shah Rukh Khan opens up on romancing younger actresses

'It's awkward...': Shah Rukh Khan opens up on romancing younger actresses

Maharashtra political crisis: Will not forget betrayal by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, says Aaditya...

Maharashtra political crisis: Will not forget betrayal by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, says Aaditya...

Gujarat ATS team reaches Teesta Setalvad's Mumbai residence in connection with a case on her NGO

Gujarat ATS team reaches Teesta Setalvad's Mumbai residence in connection with a case on her NGO

Will not forget betrayal by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, says Aaditya Thackeray

Will not forget betrayal by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, says Aaditya Thackeray

Six resolutions passed in Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena national executive meet: Here's all you need...

Six resolutions passed in Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena national executive meet: Here's all you need...