Results declared for NEET SS 2021 final seat allotment

The National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test, Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021 special mop-up round counselling final seat allotment results have been released by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). On the official website, mcc.nic.in, candidates can view their NEET SS 2021 special mop-up round results.

Candidates who have been shortlisted must now report to the designated college or institute. In order to book a spot for NEET SS admissions, medical aspirants must go through the verification process by submitting the required paperwork.

How to Check the Results of the NEET SS 2021 Counselling Special Mop-Up Round

Visit mcc.nic.in, the official website. Then, select the link that says "Final Allotment Result Special Mop-Up Round SS 2021." Your screen will show the results of the NEET-SS special mop-up round. For reference purposes, download and print a copy.