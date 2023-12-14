Resilience Triumphs: Lady IAS Officer Overcomes 5 Failures To Secure 369th Rank In UPSC Exam

(Instagram-@priyanka_goell)

Succeeding in the UPSC Civil Services Exam is a tough feat, often leading to disappointment for many candidates. However, the focus today is on Priyanka Goel, a determined female officer who faced failure five times in the exam before finally securing AIR-369 in her sixth and final attempt in 2022.

Originally from Delhi, Priyanka Goel completed her schooling at Maharaja Agrasen Model School, Pitampura, and earned a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Delhi University. Her aspiration for a government position through UPSC commenced immediately after her graduation.



Priyanka opted for Public Administration as an optional subject and scored 292 in it. In an interview, she admitted facing significant challenges during her UPSC journey and feeling uncertain about her prospects.

In her initial attempts, Priyanka struggled with grasping the syllabus, which resulted in her failure to clear the prelims in her first try. Falling short of the cutoff by a mere 0.7 marks in her second attempt kept her from qualifying.

In her successive attempts at the UPSC Mains and CSAT, Priyanka Goel faced challenges, including her mother's severe lung damage during her fifth attempt amidst the COVID pandemic.

Unfortunately, she did not pass the prelims in that attempt. Over the years, she also dealt with societal and marital pressures. With only one attempt left, Priyanka was resolute in demonstrating her capabilities and determining her future. Ultimately, her determination paid off as she achieved the 369th rank in the 2022 UPSC exam.