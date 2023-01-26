e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRepublic Day 2023: Quality education for ST students theme of Tribal Affair Ministry's parade tableau

Republic Day 2023: Quality education for ST students theme of Tribal Affair Ministry's parade tableau

An open book with an archetype pen in the shape of Eklavya's bow and arrow reflected the unwavering focus of students at Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs).

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
A girl on the frontage signified equality in educational opportunities provided at the residential schools |
Follow us on

New Delhi: The Tribal Affairs Ministry's tableau during the Republic Day parade depicted the government's efforts to provide quality education to Scheduled Tribes (ST) students in remote tribal areas through the Eklavya Model Residential Schools.

A girl on the frontage signified equality in educational opportunities provided at the residential schools. A globe in her hand symbolised her will to conquer the world with the power of knowledge.

Read Also
UP: School students exchange blows at republic day practise; six rusticated
article-image

An open book with an archetype pen in the shape of Eklavya's bow and arrow reflected the unwavering focus of students at Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs). It showed that bow and arrow protected and empowered tribal people in the past, and now, education is the tool to empower them.

A knowledge tree on the rear portion of the tableau depicted the spread of knowledge and wisdom from teachers to tribal students who come to EMRSs from the remotest hinterlands.

The tree also reflected the spirit of conservation of tribal culture and heritage. EMRSs are residential co-education schools to provide quality upper primary, secondary, and senior secondary level education to tribal students to bring them on par with the general population.

The government has decided to establish one EMRS in every block that has more than 50 percent ST population and at least 20,000 tribal people (as per 2011 census). Accordingly, the ministry has set the target of setting up 740 EMRSs across the country. A total of 689 EMRSs have been sanctioned across the country, so far, and of these 394 are functional.

Read Also
Republic Day 2023: Asha Negi, Sonu Kakkar, other celebs reveal their favourite patriotic films
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Republic Day 2023: Super 30 professor, math wizard Anand Kumar nominated for Padma Shri Awards

Republic Day 2023: Super 30 professor, math wizard Anand Kumar nominated for Padma Shri Awards

Republic Day 2023: Quality education for ST students theme of Tribal Affair Ministry's parade...

Republic Day 2023: Quality education for ST students theme of Tribal Affair Ministry's parade...

NEET PG 2023: Exam registrations close tomorrow at nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2023: Exam registrations close tomorrow at nbe.edu.in

Indian students in UK to get impacted by proposed new rules in post study visa

Indian students in UK to get impacted by proposed new rules in post study visa

Six weeks to decide fate of Ukraine, China returned medical students: SC to Centre

Six weeks to decide fate of Ukraine, China returned medical students: SC to Centre