Reports: US Retains Top Spot As Preferred Destination For Indian Students

US remains as top spot for Top Spot As Preferred Destination For Indian Students |

In a significant surge, Indian students are flocking to the United States for higher education, reaching an all-time high of 268,923 students in the academic year 2022-23, according to the Open Doors Reports (ODR) funded by the US Department of State. The report reveals a 35% increase, emphasizing the US as a premier choice for Indian students.

India now surpasses China as the largest source of international graduate students in the US, marking the first time since 2009-10. The number of Indian students pursuing higher studies in the US has skyrocketed by an impressive 63%, totaling 165,936 students, a surge of nearly 64,000 students compared to the previous year. Additionally, Indian undergraduate students increased by 16%.

Notably, Indian students constitute over a quarter of the one million international students in the US, highlighting their significant presence in American academia.

The Open Doors Report not only highlights the growth rate but also provides detailed insights into the international student population, including places of origin, financial support sources, fields of study, host institutions, and academic levels.

As the Open Doors Reports are published, International Education Week (IEW) kicks off, promoting the global advantages of international education and interaction. During this week, the US Embassy disclosed that India leads in the number of people (69,062) pursuing optional practical training (OPT).

The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, commended Indian students, stating, "You did it, India!" Recognizing their achievement, he emphasized the valuable investment Indian students and their families make by choosing the US for education.

Furthermore, during the June-August 2023 student visa season, the US Embassy and Consulates in India granted a record-high number of student visas, a notable 18% increase over the same timeframe.

To assist Indian students in making informed decisions, the US Department of State offers free advising services at six Education USA advising centers in India. Ambassador Garcetti expressed the desire for more balance in the numbers, encouraging equal representation of women studying in the US and more US students experiencing India's offerings.

The Institute of International Education (IIE) publishes the Open Doors report, conducting an annual survey since 1919, in collaboration with the US Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. This remarkable increase in Indian students further underscores the strong educational ties between the two nations.

