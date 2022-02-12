Reports of Assam tea seller cracking NEET exam are not true

Reports of a tea seller from Assam securing a seat at AIIMS by cracking NEET, which went viral, has turned out to be fake. 24-year-old Rahul Kumar Das is a resident of the Patacharkuchi area in Assam's Bajali district. A group of students from Assam who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) have claimed that Das's selection is fake.

It has been found that Das's admit card was doctored and he had allegedly used the records of Haryana's student to show that he secured a seat at the prestigious AIIMS. Reacting to the development, Darpan Oleman, a local youth of Patacharkuchi said, Rahul Kumar Das had appeared in the NEET examination but he obtained only 106 marks, which is below the qualifying mark. "When we started an investigation with the help of some students of medical sciences, we downloaded the lists from government websites and found that his roll number 2303001114, which is what he had claimed was in the central list, but it was the roll number of Kiranjeet Kaur from Haryana who ranked the AIR 11656," Oleman said.

"When we found Rahul's admit card, it seemed the admit card is totally edited. I don't know why he tried to mislead everyone," he added.

Locals alleged that Rahul, his mother, and his younger brother absconded after the facts came to light.

