Registrations for PhD programs start at Digital University Kerala

Registrations to seek admissions for PhD programs offered by the state-run Digital University Kerala (DUK) are open now. The university offers doctoral programs in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Digital Sciences, and Informatics. The number of vacancies available for each discipline is 11, 12, 6 and 1 respectively, a DUK statement said here on Saturday.

DUK’s doctoral programs offer a wide range of research topics that are tailored taking into account the needs of the industry and aim to address real-world problems of the present and the future.

There are three types of PhD programs being offered – full-time regular, part-time regular and industry regular. In the full-time regular PhD program, the candidates are required to work full-time in a research laboratory of DUK, it said adding that the DUK offers attractive fellowships and fee waivers to all the applicants selected for full-time PhD program.

The fellowship amount is Rs 20,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 per month in the first, second and third year respectively. There is no tuition fee in the first five years.

The candidates admitted to the full-time regular PhD programme in Electronics Engineering are also eligible to apply for IICG (India Innovation Centre for Graphene). The selected candidates will receive a monthly fellowship of Rs 35,000, it said.

In the part-time regular programme, the candidates can work with a faculty member of DUK remotely while in full-time employment. In the industry regular programme, candidates can work full-time in the DUK or an industry research lab. The candidates must also choose a mentor from their organization to act as a coordinator. The last date for submitting applications is August 26, 2022. For more details and to apply online, visit duk.ac.in/doctoral-programmes-at-duk/, the statement added.

