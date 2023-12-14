Registration Open For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 With PM Modi: Win Prizes And Interact With The Prime Minister!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File photo

Registration is now open for the upcoming Pariksha Pe Charcha, an annual occasion wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with schoolchildren. To take part in the event, interested students can register on the mygov.in portal.

Candidates have the opportunity to win prizes and an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister through the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 contest.

Eligibility Criteria

Participants in the competition can be students in grades 6 through 12. Students have 500 characters or less to ask the prime minister questions. Teachers and parents are welcome to enter and participate as well. The ministry released a statement saying, "Parents and teachers can also participate and submit their entries in the online activities designed exclusively for them." PM Modi will give tips on how to ace board exams and entrance exams in 2024 without worrying too much during Pariksha Pe Charcha.

The Prime Minister responds to students' inquiries about education and careers in PPC and offers advice on how to manage exam anxiety.

Date and schedule

The entries must be submitted by January 12, 2024.

We'll soon have more information about the PPC 2024 event's date and time. The event was scheduled for January 27 of last year.

"Exam Warriors" is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha initiative, which seeks to give teenagers a stress-free environment. Approximately 2,050 parents, teachers, and students who won through MyGov competitions will receive PPC kits from the government. This year's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 took place at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on January 27. The event was streamed live on YouTube for the Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, Twitter, and Facebook Live.